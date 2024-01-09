iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Increased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,377,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 205,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 444,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,567,000 after buying an additional 117,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 181,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after buying an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

BATS QUAL traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $146.89. 1,165,927 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.73.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

