iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,813 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 50,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $108.45 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 137,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,751. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.