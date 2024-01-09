iShares National Muni Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:MUB)

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 6,060 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 274% compared to the average daily volume of 1,621 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 750,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,778. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

