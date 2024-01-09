iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $260.55. 144,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,794. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

