iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Crestone Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after buying an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after buying an additional 115,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.12. The stock had a trading volume of 673,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,818. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.92 and a 1-year high of $305.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

