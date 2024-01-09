iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 6.2% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $40,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,818. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.92 and a 1-year high of $305.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

