iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 24,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 157,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 403.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $294.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.40 and its 200-day moving average is $280.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.92 and a 1 year high of $305.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.