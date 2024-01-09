iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.28 and its 200 day moving average is $156.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

