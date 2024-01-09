iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Reduced by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,537. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

