iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Cut by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.3% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.86. 18,461,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,201,762. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

