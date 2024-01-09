iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) is Crestone Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $14,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.31. 438,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $258.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.