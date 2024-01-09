iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.87. 790,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,924. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.