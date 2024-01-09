iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $78.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

