iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.55. 697,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,474. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $75.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

