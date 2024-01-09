iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.98. The company had a trading volume of 382,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,414. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $175.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

