iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Increased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.86. The company had a trading volume of 423,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,408. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $175.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.