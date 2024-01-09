iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 113,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. 99,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.