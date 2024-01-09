iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
IJS stock opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.