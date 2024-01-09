iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

GOVT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. 6,679,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.