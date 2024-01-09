Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.60

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 10613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.45). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,787.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $636,257.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,047 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,642.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 22.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 113,219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 13.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 34.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $8,925,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

