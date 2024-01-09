Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.7 %

Jack in the Box stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Jack in the Box by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $552,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jack in the Box by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Jack in the Box by 22.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

