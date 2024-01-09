Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

JHG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

