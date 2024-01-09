Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $180.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Paylocity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.65.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $162.48 on Friday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

