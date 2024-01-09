JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Gap Down to $5.76

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $5.42. JetBlue Airways shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 3,633,337 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.80.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

