Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Announces $0.40 Dividend

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.
Jiayin Group Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of JFIN opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $313.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter.
Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.
