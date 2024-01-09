Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Announces $0.40 Dividend

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Jiayin Group Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of JFIN opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $313.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group

About Jiayin Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jiayin Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.