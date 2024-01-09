John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,112 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 79,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.