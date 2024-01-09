Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Trading Up 7.2%

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.69 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.22 ($0.12). Approximately 2,871,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,742,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.11).

Joules Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.33 million and a P/E ratio of 461.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02.

About Joules Group

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

See Also

