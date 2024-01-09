JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $195.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

Shares of RMD traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.85. 224,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ResMed has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,201 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

