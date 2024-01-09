JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $237.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $237.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Shares of NSC traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.48. 47,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,741. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $260.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

