JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $108.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $124.52. 58,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,237. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $129.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.