JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JCPB stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

