JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stock Position Boosted by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned 0.54% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,248,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,446,000 after buying an additional 111,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,718 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 552,163 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 756,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,478 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS JCPB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 195,246 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.