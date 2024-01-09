JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 5.4% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. 3,778,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,713. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

