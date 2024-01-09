JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCPI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 2,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,118,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,385 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 196,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter.

JCPI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,871 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

