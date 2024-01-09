JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Holdings Decreased by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. 278,540 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

