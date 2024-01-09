Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA) to Issue $1.92 Interim Dividend

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.921 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 4th.
Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness.
