Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th.
About Katana Capital
Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.
