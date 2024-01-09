Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th.

Katana Capital Stock Performance

About Katana Capital

(Get Free Report)

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Katana Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katana Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.