Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,192,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after buying an additional 928,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,540,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,359,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 518,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after buying an additional 307,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

HTRB stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.