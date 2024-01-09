Keel Point LLC Decreases Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 28.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 169,773 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 204,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 81.3% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 367,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 164,800 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

