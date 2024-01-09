Keel Point LLC Has $260,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keel Point LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

UPS stock opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

