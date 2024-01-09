Keel Point LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $211,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $187.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $132.35 and a 1-year high of $195.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

