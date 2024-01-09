Keel Point LLC Sells 176 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

