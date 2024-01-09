Keel Point LLC Sells 873 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

