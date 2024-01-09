Keel Point LLC Trims Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

