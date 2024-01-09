Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $368.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 368 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 372.11 ($4.74), with a volume of 37079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378.50 ($4.82).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Kenmare Resources from GBX 580 ($7.39) to GBX 570 ($7.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

About Kenmare Resources

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 393.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 411.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £332.03 million, a P/E ratio of 225.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

