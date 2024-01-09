KeyCorp Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $167.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $166.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $147.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.64. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

