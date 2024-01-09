KeyCorp Reaffirms Sector Weight Rating for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.20.

NYSE:AVB opened at $184.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.26. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

