KeyCorp Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to “Overweight”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Further Reading

