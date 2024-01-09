Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 4122658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Kibo Energy Company Profile

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

