Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 4122658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Kibo Energy Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.07.
Kibo Energy Company Profile
Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kibo Energy
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Kibo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kibo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.