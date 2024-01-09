KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 1.6% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in KLA by 3.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 695,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $2,064,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in KLA by 1.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $559.98. 175,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

